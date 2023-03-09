Woman caught hiding heroin in bra at Cork home

A 31-year-old woman caught with €500 worth of heroin concealed in her bra has been convicted of drug-dealing.

The case against Michelle O’Mahony of 19 City Park apartments, Sullivan’s Quay, Cork, was dealt with at Cork District Court in the defendant’s absence.

It was listed for hearing but the accused failed to show up to contest it and Judge Marian O’Leary told Inspector James O’Donovan she would hear the prosecution evidence.

Garda Martina Drew testified that she obtained a warrant to search the home of the accused.

On arrival with the warrant she met the accused and informed her that she was about to carry out a search under warrant.

“15 bags of Diamorphine (heroin) was found concealed in her bra with a €500 value,” Garda Drew said.

Defence barrister Paula McCarthy said at Cork District Court, “Ms O’Mahony said she had been addicted to heroin. It started when she was in and around Simon.

“She indicated that on this occasion she had the drugs for her own use and denied supplying them.”

Judge Marian O’Leary said the prosecution evidence included the seizing of small deal bags and a weighing scales at the scene. The judge noted the denial the defendant made to drug-dealing.

However, Judge O’Leary concluded, “The state has proven the Section 15.”

That is the section of the Misuse of Drugs Act relating to having drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

Judge O’Leary issued a warrant for the arrest of the accused so that she could be arrested and brought before the court for sentencing.