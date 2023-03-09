Thu, 09 Mar, 2023 - 20:29

Focus Ireland fundraiser collecting in Cork on Friday

Pictured is Padraig Cahill, Cork Busker, performing on St Patrick’s street, Cork in support of The Big Busk for Focus Ireland. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Eoin Kelleher

Focus Ireland and Today FM are calling on Corkonians to support The Big Busk and help raise vital funds for homelessness at a singalong in Cork’s Kent Station on Friday. 

Local busker Padraig Cahill and musicians from all across Cork will join in the fight against homelessness through The Big Busk campaign which aims to raise €250,000 for Focus Ireland.

As of the end of January 2023, there were 585 adults homeless, and 162 children officially recognised as homeless in Cork and Kerry. During 2022, advice and information services helped 437 households in Cork. From youth housing to long-term housing, local support is needed so Focus Ireland can continue to offer these services to the Cork community.

The Big Busk for Focus Ireland was launched by Today FM presenters Pamela Joyce and Matt Cooper and well-known Dublin busker, Roe Byrne.

A record of 11,754 people are currently experiencing homelessness in Ireland, including 1,609 families and 3,431 children. Homelessness is rapidly increasing, making this year’s efforts more important than ever.

Focus Ireland will be holding events at a range of other locations nationwide. For more information, visit thebigbusk.focusireland.ie or call 01 8815900.

