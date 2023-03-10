Cork Principals: New curriculum ‘badly needed’ to improve studyof science and languages

CORK primary school principals have welcomed the new Primary Curriculum Framework, which was launched by the Minister for Education Norma Foley for all primary and special schools yesterday.

The new primary school curriculum is set to put a greater emphasis on STEM (science, engineering, technology, and mathematics) subjects, with foreign languages set to be taught in primary schools for the first time.

There is also set to be a greater emphasis on well-being among students, with less emphasis on the teaching of religion.

Scoil Padre Pio, Churchfield principal Ken Foley welcomed the changes.

“The changes are very positive,” he said. “Everything has changed in terms of society, education, and the way we learn. We are looking forward to subjects coming off the curriculum and new subjects coming on board.

“We have such a diverse population in our schools now. The way we teach is changing and has changed dramatically over the years. The curriculum must keep up with the changes.”

“A greater focus on science and technology is vital. Our school presently focuses very strong on STEM subjects.”

“It will be great for all schools to be on board and that it will be part of our curriculum. The main thing is preparing the students for secondary school and getting ahead of the game in terms of science and languages.

“This new curriculum was badly needed. Teachers will embrace this new curriculum. The sooner this is implemented, the better.”

Under the framework, which was developed by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment in tandem with educational stakeholders over a six-year period, schools will have a dedicated structure underpinning learning, teaching and assessment.

The framework, which will be implemented in the coming years, also sets out the vision and principles for a redeveloped, modern curriculum.

North Monastery primary school principal Carl O’Brien said support for schools now needs to be forthcoming.

“I welcome any development in education which will be beneficial for the pupils and that will improve teaching and learning,” he said.

“There is a need for a great deal of background work to be done. I hope all the supports are put in place to allow schools to be able to work these new structures and implement the new curriculum at the highest possible level.”

Ms Foley said the framework marked a “watershed” moment for primary school communities.

“The voices from the consultation indicate the need for a curriculum that supports all children, celebrates children’s current childhood experiences, and prepares them for their future experiences,” she said.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation welcomed the launch of the Primary Curriculum Framework.

However, INTO general secretary John Boyle said: “Teachers and schools must be given dedicated time to engage with, understand, implement, and embed the curriculum.

“The Department of Education and other stakeholders must undertake a clear communication strategy, ensuring adequate resources including a comprehensive programme of in-person CPD to support curriculum change, together with specific funding for school resources.”