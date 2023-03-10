Cork Principals: New curriculum ‘badly needed’ to improve studyof science and languages

The new primary school curriculum is set to put a greater emphasis on STEM (science, engineering, technology, and mathematics) subjects, with foreign languages set to be taught in primary schools for the first time.
There is also set to be a greater emphasis on well-being among students, with less emphasis on the teaching of religion.
Scoil Padre Pio, Churchfield principal Ken Foley welcomed the changes.
“The changes are very positive,” he said. “Everything has changed in terms of society, education, and the way we learn. We are looking forward to subjects coming off the curriculum and new subjects coming on board.
“We have such a diverse population in our schools now. The way we teach is changing and has changed dramatically over the years. The curriculum must keep up with the changes.”
“A greater focus on science and technology is vital. Our school presently focuses very strong on STEM subjects.”