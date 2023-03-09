Motorists advised to drive with ‘extreme caution’ during icy weather

Motorists are advised to expect treacherous conditions on the roads during the cold snap.

A Met Éireann Status Yellow Snow and Ice warning is in effect and valid until 12 noon tomorrow, Friday March 10.

Rain, sleet and snow will spread northwards across the country today accompanied by strengthening winds. Accumulations of snow are considered likely in many areas along with icy conditions.

Cork County Council crews will continue to salt designated priority routes but are advising motorists to exercise extreme caution.

“Conditions like these can be challenging to treat with intermittent rainfall or snow and freezing conditions are likely, between salting treatments that may result in icy conditions,” said a spokesperson.

Weather conditions will be disruptive for travel tomorrow. Driving conditions may be particularly hazardous tomorrow morning during the busy commute morning times of 6am to 10am.

Any travel arrangements should be planned carefully in advance of setting out. All road users should be aware of the potential for hazardous travelling conditions, particularly on untreated roads and allow extra time for all road journeys.

Motorists should slow down and be aware of the dangers posed by poor visibility during periods of falling sleet or snow.

Pedestrians should be aware for the potential of slips and falls in icy conditions particularly on untreated roads and footpaths.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has also issued a Small Craft Warning for all coasts of Ireland. Easterly winds will reach Force 6 or higher at times. This warning is valid from today, Thursday, and all day tomorrow, Friday, March 10.

For weather updates visit www.met.ie