Cork firm in frame for award glory

AN entrepreneur who combined her experience in structural engineering with her love of knitting will represent Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Cork City at the National Enterprise Awards 2023.

Independent knitwear designer Carol Feller of Stolen Stitches will be up against LEO representatives from all over the country at the prestigious awards ceremony in The Mansion House, Dublin in June.

The announcement was made by LEO, Cork City during Local Enterprise Week 2023, currently underway with a mix of free in-person and online events.

Head of enterprise at LEO Cork City, Dr Niall O’Keeffe, said: “I am delighted that Carol is representing Local Enterprise Office, Cork City as I believe her company is forward-thinking, innovative, and offers something for everyone, regardless of age or gender.

"Stolen Stitches is growing from strength to strength and is a great example of how a small business can be successful through hard work, dedication and creativity.”

Carol Feller began creating knitting patterns and teaching in 2008, but her company rapidly grew after she started her first yarn line, Nua, in 2017.

Her designs blend contemporary and traditional styles and are known for clever seamless construction techniques, modern takes on Irish cable knitting, and beautifully finished garments and accessories for men, women, and children. Carol has taught approximately 250,000 knitters through in-person workshops, retreats, and online video classes.

Speaking about being nominated Carol said: “I was delighted and honoured to be nominated. The whole process of the application and presentation to the judges is a great opportunity to clarify the Stolen Stitches message and share our amazing community with a wider audience.

"I also look forward to connecting with the other nominees — I know we all have a lot to learn from each other. I would like to thank the Local Enterprise Office, Cork City, for their support and for this nomination.”

Stolen Stitches is located at Tramore Commercial Park, Cork City.