'Shocking delays' in affordable housing in Cork city, claim Sinn Féin

CORK politicians have condemned the “shocking delays” in affordable housing schemes in Cork city.

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould and Councillor Kenneth Collins both called on the Government to identify delays in affordable housing delivery in Cork city and work to resolve such delays.

Speaking about the situation in Cork city, Cork North-Central TD Thomas Gould said: “It is now March, and nobody has moved into affordable housing in Cork city. Cork City Council are now saying it will be April before the first homes are handed over.

“Some of these homes were opened for application in August 2022. Some of these homes are built, and they’re ready to be moved into. Red tape and bureaucracy are causing the delays and it must be resolved.

“The reality is that some people waiting to move into these homes are forced to continue to pay private rental prices that are extortionate while others will have moved into with family on a short-term basis. 191 days since the first advertisement and these families are still in interim accommodation.” Deputy Gould said people need to be moved into built homes so that Cork City Council can “focus their effort on new sites to deliver more affordable housing”.

Echoing the Deputy’s comments, Cllr Kenneth Collins said: “Alongside this, Cork City Council have informed me that it will now be the end of 2024 before the final homes are built on Boherboy road.

“This will be over two years since people made their application for the homes and five years since Taoiseach Leo Varadkar turned the first sod on the site.

“It is really disappointing that this has progressed so slowly when Cork City Council were leaders in affordable housing back in 2019.” Cork City Council has been contacted by The Echo for comment.