Thu, 09 Mar, 2023 - 08:49

Teen fined for calling Garda a f***ing dickhead at Carrigaline skate park

He pleaded guilty to a charge of engaging in threatening or abusive behaviour
The skateboard park in Carrigaline, Cork: Picture Dan Linehan FILE IMAGE

Liam Heylin

CHILDREN and their parents who were using the skate park in Carrigaline were verbally abused by a large group of teenagers.

Now one of those involved has been convicted and fined for his part in the incident.

Michael Murphy of 6 Laurel Mount Mews, Carrigaline, County Cork, had no public order conviction before this. 

He pleaded guilty to a charge of engaging in threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to this matter at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the incident: “At 3.30 p.m. on November 7 2021 Garda Stephen Cleary was on duty in Carrigaline garda station when he received a report of a large public order incident occurring at the skate park, Carrigaline.

“On arrival, a large group of teens were being verbally abusive to younger children and their parents in the skate park.

“Garda Cleary approached Michael Murphy who was quite agitated and began shouting at Garda Cleary, “F***ing dickhead.” 

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said the defendant had since apologised and he asked Judge Olann Kelleher to leave the young man without a conviction for this matter.

Judge Kelleher said, “No. Too serious and there are a lot of difficulties in the area. I am aware of that.” 

He convicted and fined the young man €300.

