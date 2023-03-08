Civic ceremony to mark 40 years of the Cork Sexual Violence Centre

Cork City Hall was lit up in purple on Wednesday evening in celebration of both International Women’s Day 2023 and a civic reception to mark the 40th anniversary of the founding of Cork Sexual Violence Centre.

Deputising for the Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Colette Finn hosted the civic reception, and the invited guests were serenaded by the Garda Choir and High Hopes Choir, and enjoyed a DJ set by Stevie G.

Cllr Finn paid tribute to the invaluable services the centre has provided since 1983 to survivors of rape and sexual abuse in Cork city and beyond, under the steerage of the centre’s founder, and recipient of the Freedom of Cork city, Mary Crilly.

The Centre’s Chief Executive, Mary Crilly, was awarded the Freedom of Cork City last June in recognition of her tireless work in the areas of sexual violence, domestic violence, sex trafficking, female genital mutilation and stalking.

“Mary Crilly and her team in the Sexual Violence Centre Cork made it through every storm and kept going,” Cllr Finn said.

“They have driven societal change in the way that sexual violence is now dealt with in this country.” The centre and its staff have changed the response to male violence against women over the last four decades,” she added.

During that ceremony, the then Taoiseach Micheál Martin described Ms Crilly as “truly an outstanding person who has contributed so much to life in Cork, and indeed to our country.

“For over 40 years, Mary has worked with and supported victims of male violence against women,” Mr Martin said.

“She has pioneered new initiatives and new approaches, and fundamentally changed society’s response to male violence against women.” In an interview with The Echo, Ms Crilly said the civic reception in City Hall was really welcome.

“It’s great for the staff here, and great for the board, and great for the clients. It’s great to have the 40 years recognised, and for me, it is about all the people who worked here, all the people who are here right now, all the clients who have come in over the years, it is great to have it recognised, and it is great to have sexual violence kept in the conversation,” Ms Crilly said.

“It’s not something we always like to keep in the conversation, but unfortunately, it is something we have to keep in the conversation, so when City Hall and the Lord Mayor offered to do a civic reception we were privileged, we were really happy.”