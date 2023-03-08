Wed, 08 Mar, 2023 - 21:12

Civic ceremony to mark 40 years of the Cork Sexual Violence Centre

Cllr Finn paid tribute to the invaluable services the centre has provided since 1983 to survivors of rape and sexual abuse in Cork city and beyond, under the steerage of the centre’s founder, and recipient of the Freedom of Cork city, Mary Crilly.
Civic ceremony to mark 40 years of the Cork Sexual Violence Centre

Mary Crilly, CEO of the Sexual Violence Centre accepting a plaque on behalf of the centre presented by Cork City Council.

Donal O’Keeffe

Cork City Hall was lit up in purple on Wednesday evening in celebration of both International Women’s Day 2023 and a civic reception to mark the 40th anniversary of the founding of Cork Sexual Violence Centre.

Deputising for the Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Colette Finn hosted the civic reception, and the invited guests were serenaded by the Garda Choir and High Hopes Choir, and enjoyed a DJ set by Stevie G.

Cllr Finn paid tribute to the invaluable services the centre has provided since 1983 to survivors of rape and sexual abuse in Cork city and beyond, under the steerage of the centre’s founder, and recipient of the Freedom of Cork city, Mary Crilly.

The Centre’s Chief Executive, Mary Crilly, was awarded the Freedom of Cork City last June in recognition of her tireless work in the areas of sexual violence, domestic violence, sex trafficking, female genital mutilation and stalking.
The Centre’s Chief Executive, Mary Crilly, was awarded the Freedom of Cork City last June in recognition of her tireless work in the areas of sexual violence, domestic violence, sex trafficking, female genital mutilation and stalking.

“Mary Crilly and her team in the Sexual Violence Centre Cork made it through every storm and kept going,” Cllr Finn said.

“They have driven societal change in the way that sexual violence is now dealt with in this country.” The centre and its staff have changed the response to male violence against women over the last four decades,” she added.

“It is safe to say that those of you working in the Sexual Violence Centre are all an inspiration to everyone. You fight the fight and make a difference every day.” The centre’s CEO, Mary Crilly, was awarded the Freedom of Cork City last June in recognition of her tireless work in the areas of sexual violence, domestic violence, sex trafficking, female genital mutilation and stalking.

City Hall was lit up in purple in celebration of both International Women’s Day 2023 and the civic reception, and the invited guests were serenaded by the Garda Choir and High Hopes Choir and enjoyed a DJ set by Stevie G.
City Hall was lit up in purple in celebration of both International Women’s Day 2023 and the civic reception, and the invited guests were serenaded by the Garda Choir and High Hopes Choir and enjoyed a DJ set by Stevie G.

During that ceremony, the then Taoiseach Micheál Martin described Ms Crilly as “truly an outstanding person who has contributed so much to life in Cork, and indeed to our country.

“For over 40 years, Mary has worked with and supported victims of male violence against women,” Mr Martin said.

“She has pioneered new initiatives and new approaches, and fundamentally changed society’s response to male violence against women.” In an interview with The Echo, Ms Crilly said the civic reception in City Hall was really welcome.

“It’s great for the staff here, and great for the board, and great for the clients. It’s great to have the 40 years recognised, and for me, it is about all the people who worked here, all the people who are here right now, all the clients who have come in over the years, it is great to have it recognised, and it is great to have sexual violence kept in the conversation,” Ms Crilly said.

“It’s not something we always like to keep in the conversation, but unfortunately, it is something we have to keep in the conversation, so when City Hall and the Lord Mayor offered to do a civic reception we were privileged, we were really happy.”

Front, from left: Mary Crilly, CEO, Sexual Violence Centre; Cllr. Colette Finn, deputising for the Lord Mayor of Cork and Catherine O'Sullivan, board member. Back row, form left, statt members Mary Wilkins, Róisín Kenny, Rebecca O'Mahony, Mary O'Sullivan and Dola Twomey.
Front, from left: Mary Crilly, CEO, Sexual Violence Centre; Cllr. Colette Finn, deputising for the Lord Mayor of Cork and Catherine O'Sullivan, board member. Back row, form left, statt members Mary Wilkins, Róisín Kenny, Rebecca O'Mahony, Mary O'Sullivan and Dola Twomey.

More in this section

Running water from a faucet Leakage reduction works leave parts of Cork city facing water outages
‘It would be very nice to win the iconic statuette’: UCC graduate in the running for an Oscar ‘It would be very nice to win the iconic statuette’: UCC graduate in the running for an Oscar
Anti-immigration activist charged with theft of €4 t-shirt from Ukrainian hub Anti-immigration activist charged with theft of €4 t-shirt from Ukrainian hub
corkcork city council
<p>This matter came to light at an in camera hearing of Cork District Court to deal with cases under the Domestic Violence Act. Picture: iStock</p>

Suspended sentence for man who made videos threatening to burn down a house

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more