‘The housing crisis is devastating lives:’ Cork mother of five to be evicted in April

A CORK mother of five who is due to be evicted in April said she is terrified at the prospect of her family being split up following the Government’s decision to lift the moratorium on evictions.

On Tuesday, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien announced the Government’s stay on evictions will expire at the end of the month.

The mother of five, who lives on the northside and did not wish to be identified, told The Echo that her family have nowhere to go after Sunday, April 16.

“My mother has a two-bedroom house and can’t put us up,” she said.

“My sisters have children, and both work full-time. When it comes to even temporary accommodation, I don’t think there is room. We are left standing, cap in hand, wondering what we are supposed to do.

The worried Cork parent does not know what lies ahead for her family.

“It is just the whole uncertainty,” she said. “It is frightening and so scary. I am on the housing waiting list 10 years. Are they going to send us to a hostel? They have told me they might have to split us, my family, which I can’t bear to think about as I start breaking down.”

“I have a two-year-old, a 12-year-old, a 14-year-old, a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old. It breaks my heart to think I won’t have all my kids under the one roof,” the Cork mother said.

“I mean nothing to these politicians who have made this decision. I was kind of half expecting their decision. The government completely abandon the ordinary people and want to look after the elite. They have put themselves in this situation. They knew the housing market was going to explode. They are burying their heads in the sand.

“I have been living here since 2018, but my landlord wants the house for his daughter. That is their right. There should be some sort of leeway given for people who have difficulties finding a property they can move into. Moving schools would be a huge upheaval for my children as they have always been in school in this area. It is very important they stay solid in their education,” she added.

The Cork parent is aware time is running out to find a house for her family, but she said she will keep battling on.

“I’m one of thousands in the same place. The prices of houses have just gone through the roof. I have been looking on the Choice Based Letting (CBL) website for the past 10 years. I have seen so many houses, but just get generic responses.

“I have applied for an interview with an allocations manager in the City Hall to go through what options I have after April 16, but it takes three weeks before you get to see someone. Time is running out. There are people in worse situations, people on the streets or who have children in Crumlin Children’s Hospital. I will keep battling away,” she added.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould said the decision to end the eviction ban is “shameful and will plunge people into homelessness in Cork”.

“The housing crisis is devastating lives across Cork as people cannot afford sky high rents or find suitable accommodation because of this government’s failure to get to grips with the crisis,” he said.

“The housing crisis is causing misery for so many people. From April, people across Cork will face the prospect of losing their home because of this disgraceful decision. This includes single people, couples, parents with children and pensioners who have been badly let down by this government.

“The housing market in Cork is totally unfit for purpose and ordinary people are left to pay the price. In Cork we have generations locked out of home ownership, crippled by sky high rents, languishing on social housing waiting lists and being forced to emigrate.”