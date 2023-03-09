‘The housing crisis is devastating lives:’ Cork mother of five to be evicted in April

On Tuesday, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien announced the Government’s stay on evictions will expire at the end of the month.
The mother of five, who lives on the northside and did not wish to be identified, told The Echo that her family have nowhere to go after Sunday, April 16.
“My mother has a two-bedroom house and can’t put us up,” she said.
“My sisters have children, and both work full-time. When it comes to even temporary accommodation, I don’t think there is room. We are left standing, cap in hand, wondering what we are supposed to do.
The worried Cork parent does not know what lies ahead for her family.
“It is just the whole uncertainty,” she said.