Leakage reduction works leave parts of Cork city facing water outages

Essential maintenance work may cause water supply disruptions to parts of Cork city this week, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which changed its name from Irish Water at the start of the year, said essential maintenance works, which are part of its National Leakage Reduction Programme, would affect some areas of the city this Thursday and Friday.

Uisce Éireann said works are scheduled to take place from 11pm on Thursday 9 March until 3am on Friday 10 March, with a traffic management plan in place throughout.

The company said those mains repair works may supply disruptions to Model Farm Road, Woodford, Wyndwood and surrounding areas.

Updates regarding these works will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number: CCI00059967.

Also on Thursday, in Grange, the water utility company is carrying out valve installation works, which are also part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme.

The company says those works may cause supply disruptions to Grange Way, Grange and surrounding areas, and a traffic management plan will be in place for the duration.

The works are scheduled to take place from 10am until 2pm on Thursday 9 March.

Entering the following reference number COR00060158 on Uisce Éireann’s website should get you an update on the status of the works.

The following day will see further works in the same area, from 10am to 2pm on Friday 10 March, with a traffic management system in place, and updates will be available with the reference number COR00060159.

Uisce Éireann said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.