‘It would be very nice to win the iconic statuette’: UCC graduate in the running for an Oscar

A graduate from University College Cork (UCC) who has worked on a slew of renowned works, from The English Patient and Twin Peaks through to Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and the recent Planet of the Apes series, is in the running to scoop a prestigious Academy Award this Sunday.

Doug Murray, a graduate of UCC’s MA in Experimental Sound Practice, is part of a team nominated for the Academy Award for Best Sound for their work on The Batman.

It is a poignant recognition for Doug, who is an Irish citizen through marriage, with the nod being his first Oscar nomination for what was the last movie in his distinguished film career.

The San Franciscan studied film at California State University, going on to work for a production company where he met his future wife, Dubliner Bernadette ‘Betch’ Glenn, while he worked on Jimmy Carter’s re-election campaign.

They moved to Ireland in the late eighties and Doug found work with Ardmore Studios as the Irish film industry hit a renaissance following the introduction of the Section 35 tax break for movie production.

The Batman is Doug’s last film and, eyeing a career in teaching, he sought a qualification that would enable him to lecture – which brought him to UCC’s Masters in Experimental Sound Practice.

“As a mature student at 67 years old I was slightly concerned about how I would make the transition back to being in a challenging academic program,” he said.

“But it didn't take long for me to forget all that as the course was perfectly suited to my interests.

"The professors and instructors - who were all younger than me - and my fellow students - who were all younger than my children - were very accepting of me and welcomed my diverse set of experiences, as I appreciated theirs.” Doug described his time in Cork as a “very rich experience” and said he was captivated by one iconic Leeside sound in particular.

“I was so fascinated by the "Echo" cries of the street vendor by the Post Office that I recorded him and researched the Echo Boys of Cork.

"I made a short sound documentary about him,” he said.

Sunday will be a very special occasion for Doug, regardless of what name is pulled from the envelope on the night.

“This is my first nomination, and it will no doubt be my last since I retired right after completing work on The Batman,” he said.

“It gives me a welcome sense of accomplishment to be recognised by my peers with this nomination.

“It's a very gratifying way to have my career in film sound end.

“All my formerly Oscar nominated friends suggest that I enjoy every minute of the attention and the process.

“Of course, it would be very nice to win the iconic statuette in front of all the stars in the room and a huge live TV audience, but even if I don't it will be a fun party.

“Rihanna and Lady Gaga will be performing, among others!”

Doug is bringing Betch and their daughter, Lydia – who accompanied him on both his previous award wins at the Emmy's and the MPSE Golden Reels.