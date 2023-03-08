Wed, 08 Mar, 2023 - 15:51

Cork road users advised to 'expect the unexpected' as widespread icy stretches are forecast

Cork City Council Director of Operations advised motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to allow extra time for their journeys.
Parts of West Cork are today covered in heavy snow, with snow showers forecast to continue for the rest of the day. Met Éireann has issued a yellow snow and ice weather warning for tomorrow. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Breda Graham

People in Cork have been warned to "expect the unexpected" over the coming days as sleet and snow will spread across the county this Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures plummeted overnight following a status yellow ice warning for the entire country issued by Met Éireann.

Met Éireann warned of hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths, including icy stretches.

The cold weather is set to continue into Thursday and Friday morning, with a further status yellow low temperature/ice warning in place from 9pm on Thursday to 10am on Friday.

Possible impacts include hazardous driving conditions and travel disruption.

Cork City Council Director of Operations, David Joyce advised motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to allow extra time for their journeys and “to expect the unexpected” today and tomorrow.

Roads and footpaths may also be slippery leading to possible travel disruption/delays.

There will be snow on the ground during commuting times on Thursday morning, especially outside the city, on higher ground and north of the City. We are asking people to ‘expect the unexpected’ and to travel with due care and attention.

A status yellow snow and ice warning is also in place for the whole country until 11pm on Thursday which will see rain, sleet and snow spread northwards across the country later on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Accompanied by strengthening easterly winds, accumulations of snow are expected in many areas along with icy conditions.

