Cope Foundation service user Seán gifts keyholder to local Fermoy gardaí

A BESPOKE keyholder crafted by a Cope Foundation service user was recently presented to gardaí in Fermoy to keep their patrol car keys safe and at the ready.

The impressive piece of craftsmanship is the work of local man Seán McCarthy, who attends the Cope Foundation day centre in the town.

Under the guidance of teachers at Coláiste an Chraoibhín, Mr McCarthy who is described as a “valued companion” to gardaí in Fermoy, created the piece which members of the force say is now in “pride of place” at the station.

“We link with Coláiste an Chraoibhín for different programmes, they’re the secondary school here in Fermoy,” Mags McMahon, senior supervisor at the Cope Foundation day centre in Fermoy, told The Echo.

Community Garda Conor Gately pictured with Cope Foundation service user Seán McCarthy. Mr McCarthy created a bespoke keyholder for Gardaí in Fermoy to hang their patrol car keys on. Picture credit: Garda Southern Region Facebook Page.

“Seán does woodwork, drama and a few other different classes below in Coláiste.

“The woodwork class is with Paddy [Crowley] and Rory [Clancy], two of the teachers down there, so that’s when he decided that he’d make the keyholder.

“Seán is very involved with the guards. Conor Gately would be the community guard and Conor is very good to him. He calls out a lot.”

Ms McMahon praised the teachers at Coláiste an Chraoibhín and said the link with the local school is a valued one for the Cope Foundation.

“The teachers there are excellent to our lads. It’s a great link. In the [day] centre then Seán would do yoga, home economics, PE, he has loads of different activities here, but the link with Coláiste is really brilliant,” she said.

Ms McMahon said Mr McCarthy is heavily involved in the local community and is treated “like royalty” in Fermoy.

Mr McCarthy, 65, said the keyholder took a few weeks to complete and that he was “delighted” with the finished result.

“Rory and Paddy from Coláiste helped me with it,” he said, extending his thanks to the two men. “I gave it to [Garda] Conor Gately and he has it hanging in the Garda Station in Fermoy. The guards are very good to me.”

Speaking about his next project, Mr McCarthy said he is currently working on creating a bird box.