'Silly mistake' sees man, 64, fined for theft at Cork supermarket

A “very silly mistake” cost a 64-year-old man €300 at Cork District Court.

Eugene Moynihan of 92 Templeacre Ave, Gurranabraher, Cork, pleaded guilty to the charge of theft from Dunnes Stores in Ballyvolane, Cork, on February 11.

Instead, the judge imposed a €300 fine.

Shane Collins-Daly, defence solicitor, described this third incident of shoplifting by the accused man as a “very silly mistake.” 

