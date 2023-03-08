Cork businesses on Revenue’s tax defaulters list

A number of Cork businesses have been included in Revenue’s List of Tax Defaulters during the fourth quarter last year, October 1 to December 31.

The list, which is published in two parts, shows the persons in whose case the court has determined a penalty relating to a settlement, or has imposed a fine, imprisonment, or other penalty in respect of a tax or duty offence, and persons in whose case Revenue has accepted a settlement offer instead of initiating court proceedings, or a settlement has been paid in full.

There were 86 cases of fines or other court penalties imposed in respect of tax or duty offences in Q4. A total of €202,100 in court fines was imposed.

In Cork, there were three cases of misuse of marked mineral oil, of which court fines totalling €12,500 were imposed.

John Daly of Richmond Green, Buttevant, was fined €2,500; Glenview Construction Plant and Civils Ltd in Cobh was fined €7,500; and Michael Kiely of Kilbarry Cottage, Old Mallow Rd, was fined €2,500.

There was also one case of tobacco smuggling which saw a court fine of €2,600 imposed on subcontractor Peter Hall of 11 Springfield Estate, Mayfield.

Subject to certain criteria, in settlement cases where there is no agreement to a penalty, or a person fails to pay an agreed penalty, the court determines the penalty.

Details are published when the court-determined penalty exceeds 15% of the total tax (where the total amount of tax only exceeds €50,000) and a qualifying disclosure has not been made.

Part two of Revenue’s List of Tax Defaulters reflects the amount of a settlement that remained unpaid at the end of the period December 31, 2022.

In total, there were four cases in which the settlement was not fully paid as of December 31, 2022, three of which were Cork-based.

Clara Medical Limited in Ballincollig had a settlement total of €186,453 unpaid as of December 31; Gracelife Enterprises Limited in Carrigtwohill had a settlement of €104,538 unpaid as of December 31; and Niblets Food Co Limited in Gurranabraher which is now in liquidation had a settlement of €167, 391 unpaid as of December 31.

Charles Garvey, executive chair of Metabolomic Diagnostics, of Carrigrohane, paid a settlement of €83,960 in a Revenue audit case of under-declaration of income tax.