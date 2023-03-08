Gardaí encountered drunk man putting one leg on side of Cork city bridge before he asked them 'what the f*** are ye doing here?'

GARDAÍ arrested a drunken man on St. Patrick’s Bridge in Cork when they encountered him putting one leg on to the side of the bridge.

Garda Darren Ronan gave evidence of arresting Tony Hipwell for engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others.

The 40-year-old from Bandon Road, Cork, did not appear at Cork District Court for the case against him and Judge Olann Kelleher said he would hear the prosecution in the defendant’s absence.

The matter came to the attention of Garda Ronan after 11 p.m. on November 25, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Street, Cork.

“He appeared to have one leg on the side of St. Patrick’s bridge.

“We approached and he said, ‘What the f*** are ye doing here?’ He was highly intoxicated and was a danger to himself or others.

“He was arrested and taken to the Bridewell garda station. He continued to be aggressive. Then he apologised.

“However, he later threw his fists up in a threatening manner and said, ‘Let’s do it’.”

The defendant, Tony Hipwell, was convicted of engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a danger to himself or others.

Sergeant John Kelleher said after those convictions were imposed, that the accused had five convictions for being drunk and a danger and four for engaging in threatening behaviour.

Judge Olann Kelleher issued a warrant for the arrest of the accused so that he could be brought before the court for sentencing.