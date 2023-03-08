Wed, 08 Mar, 2023 - 09:18

Gardaí encountered drunk man putting one leg on side of Cork city bridge before he asked them 'what the f*** are ye doing here?'

He later threw his fists up in a threatening manner and said, ‘Let’s do it’
Gardaí encountered drunk man putting one leg on side of Cork city bridge before he asked them 'what the f*** are ye doing here?'

The 40-year-old from Bandon Road, Cork, did not appear at Cork District Court for the case against him and Judge Olann Kelleher said he would hear the prosecution in the defendant’s absence.

Liam Heylin

GARDAÍ arrested a drunken man on St. Patrick’s Bridge in Cork when they encountered him putting one leg on to the side of the bridge.

Garda Darren Ronan gave evidence of arresting Tony Hipwell for engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others.

The 40-year-old from Bandon Road, Cork, did not appear at Cork District Court for the case against him and Judge Olann Kelleher said he would hear the prosecution in the defendant’s absence.

The matter came to the attention of Garda Ronan after 11 p.m. on November 25, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Street, Cork.

“He appeared to have one leg on the side of St. Patrick’s bridge.

“We approached and he said, ‘What the f*** are ye doing here?’ He was highly intoxicated and was a danger to himself or others.

“He was arrested and taken to the Bridewell garda station. He continued to be aggressive. Then he apologised.

“However, he later threw his fists up in a threatening manner and said, ‘Let’s do it’.” 

The defendant, Tony Hipwell, was convicted of engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a danger to himself or others.

Sergeant John Kelleher said after those convictions were imposed, that the accused had five convictions for being drunk and a danger and four for engaging in threatening behaviour.

Judge Olann Kelleher issued a warrant for the arrest of the accused so that he could be brought before the court for sentencing.

More in this section

Architect designing a commercial building Appeal lodged over decision to refuse planning for student accommodation development in Cork village
judge gavel on a blue wooden background 'I lived in fear of him': Man to be sentenced for rape of daughters
Cork woman flying high: Female pilot prepares to compete in Aerobatic Championships Cork woman flying high: Female pilot prepares to compete in Aerobatic Championships
#courtscork courtcourts
<p>Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a sentence of four months on the 22-year-old which he suspended.</p>

Gardaí raided Cork hotel room and seized drugs, court hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more