Gardaí raided Cork hotel room and seized drugs, court hears

GARDAÍ raided a room at Jury’s Inn in Cork and carried out a drugs search and now one of the men present has been given a suspended jail term for having cocaine for his own use.

Sergeant Garda Kevin Motherway and colleagues entered the room at Jury’s Inn, Cork. There was a number of men in the bedroom and a €50 bag of cocaine was seized.

Dylan Sherlock of 23 Maglin Grove, Togher, Cork, admitted the cocaine was his for his own use.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said of the defendant at Cork District Court that this was his second conviction for having cocaine for his own use.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a sentence of four months on the 22-year-old which he suspended.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said, “He went through an episode in his life when he was taking drugs, drinking and getting in trouble. He is working now, going to the gym and living back at home.”

Suspending the sentence, Judge Kelleher said it was up to the young man himself to stay out of trouble.