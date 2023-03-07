'Packed to the rafters:' Charities despair at decision to lift eviction ban

HOUSING and homeless charities in Cork have expressed alarm at the Government’s decision to lift the moratorium on evictions, with fears that the move could lead to an “unprecedented number” of adults and children becoming homeless.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien announced that the Government’s temporary stay on evictions will expire at the end of the month as planned.

The ban, introduced last October provided for a stay on eviction notices for the period up to March 31 2023, with deferred tenancy terminations taking effect over a staggered period from April 1 to 18 June 2023.

Speaking to The Echo, Threshold’s southern regional manager Edel Conlon said the measures fall short of what is needed.

“There’s no real solutions after being put on the table. We knew that an eviction ban isn’t a long term solution but we’re concerned for the number of families who are now facing homelessness come April 1 onwards.

“We have 329 families in Cork that have valid notices of termination which means they will be required to vacate. That’s concerning and that is worrying for those families.

“The local authorities are going to find it very difficult to source emergency accommodation for families because of the tourism season that will be kicking off on Paddy’s Day,” she said.

“We’re going to see probably an unprecedented number of adults and children become homeless due to the lack of solutions after being put on the table,” Ms Conlon continued.

Mr O’Brien informed Cabinet of plans aimed at giving a number of new opportunities to tenants who wish to become homeowners, including plans to introduce a requirement to give first refusal to a tenant to buy if a landlord is selling and working with approved housing bodies (AHBs) and local authorities to develop a bespoke ‘cost rental’ model for tenants at risk of homelessness but not on social housing supports to continue to rent their homes at existing or market rates.

Campaigns and communications manager with Cork Simon Community, Paul Sheehan said the charity is “disappointed” the ban was not extended.

“The Minister announced a few other measures to coincide with the lifting of the moratorium, and those measures are welcome, but the time to have started implementing them we feel should have been last October when the moratorium was put in place and there was time for some of these measures to start kicking in,” he said.

“The last time the moratorium was lifted, we started to see a slow but steady increase in the number of new presentations and we’d expect to see the same this year, unfortunately, and that would be on top of the kind of level of new presentations we’re experiencing at the moment.” Mr Sheehan said that “without question” homeless services are under “severe pressure” at the moment.

“Our place is packed to the rafters every night, every spare space is in use.

“If the trend continues as it is, we’ll just have to look at other ways to try and meet that demand,” he continued.

Speaking today, Mr O’Brien said the Government considered “a number of courses of action in advance of the ending of the winter moratorium period and believe that a focus on new supply is the best way forward”.

“In 2023 we have plans to deliver an additional 2,000 social homes through acquisitions and leases and these are on top of the 9,100 new builds we have targeted,” he continued.

The decision to end the ban on evictions was sharply criticised by Opposition TDs in Cork.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould said the decision will lead to a “significant increase in homelessness into the summer” while Socialist Party TD for Cork North Central Mick Barry said the decision was “reckless”.