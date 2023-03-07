Cork firms announce fundraising campaign to support those impacted by recent earthquakes

TWO Cork companies have announced the launch of a major fundraising campaign to support people impacted by the recent earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

STP Packaging and its sister company, Down2Earth Materials, which both have their headquarters on Forge Hill, are raffling off a 182 Opel Insignia Turbo D with the entire proceeds going to the Irish Red Cross Türkiye and Syria Earthquake Relief Fund.

“As individuals and as a company, we here at STP Packaging and Down2Earth Materials feel an urgency to help in any way possible,” the companies said in a joint statement.

“We have decided to raffle a car with 100% of proceeds going to the Irish Red Cross Türkiye and Syria Earthquake Relief Fund.

“The Irish Red Cross Relief Fund has so far delivered blankets, tents, bottles of water and is providing hot food to tens of thousands of people who are without shelter, as well as providing psychological first aid.

“Please help us to support these people in need by entering the competition and helping us to raise as much as possible.”

In the early hours of February 6, a devastating earthquake of 7.8 on the Richter scale hit southern Türkiye and northern Syria.

Many aftershocks followed the earthquake and a second major earthquake struck shortly afterwards, resulting in thousands of deaths and injuries as well as widespread destruction of buildings and infrastructure throughout the region.

Two further earthquakes struck Türkiye’s southern province of Hatay two weeks ago, with the quakes also felt in neighbouring Syria.

Read More County Council refuses plan for Mallow housing complex

According to the Irish Red Cross, the number of people impacted by the quakes is now in the millions.

The white Opel Insignia Turbo D which will be raffled off by STP Packaging and Down2Earth Materials is NCT’d until July 2024, with a full dealership service history.

The charity raffle is capped at 400 tickets, with each ticket costing £50 (approximately €56).

It will end on April 30 2023 at 10pm or when the last ticket is sold - whichever comes sooner.

For full details or to purchase a ticket search ‘charity car raffle’ on www.raffall.com.