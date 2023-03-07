International Women's Day rally in Cork city tomorrow

Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 20:30

ROSA Cork Socialist Feminist Movement organiser Martina Stafford said, “Women's Aid recently reported that over 93 per cent of young women surveyed had been threatened with the release of intimate images by their partners during an argument.” 
Eoin Kelleher

Protesters are to gather on Cork’s Grand Parade in support of International Women's Day, this Wednesday, March 8, at 6pm.

According to advocacy group ILGA-Europe, last year was reportedly the most violent year for LGBTQ+ people in Europe in a decade. Recent homophobic and transphobic attacks in Cork reflect these trends here, said Ms Stafford.

“Far-right groups scapegoating refugees for violence against women is nothing more than racist lies. According to Cork Sexual Violence Centre, 87 per cent of victims who contact them, know their perpetrator.

“The far right are a threat to all our rights. International Women’s Day is an important day globally to march together and say ‘we will not be divided or dragged backwards'. We demand emergency action from the government, not platitudes,” added Ms Stafford.

Speakers will include Leen Maarouf from Failte Refugee society, Conor Tormey from Trans Pride Dublin, Ciara Barrett from UCC Feminist Society, Maria Stokes from Traveller Visibility Group and Marie-Claire Jennequin from Rosa Socialist Feminist Movement.

