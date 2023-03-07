Cork man jailed after he called garda a ‘fat pig’

A 30-year-old Cork man verbally abused a garda, calling him a “fat pig” and asked him at the height of a disturbance: “Do you have to do a fitness test?”, a court has heard.

The man also threatened to fight the garda, the court was told.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a two-month jail term on Patrick O’Driscoll of Comeragh Park, The Glen, Cork.

Sergeant John Kelleher said at Cork District Court: “On April 9, 2022, gardaí in Fermoy station received a report of a man asleep in the front garden of a property at The Avenue, Priory Court, Watergrasshill, Co Cork.

“Upon arrival, the gardaí removed Patrick O’Driscoll from the property. On the public footpath, he became aggressive to gardaí and began tensing his arms, goading gardaí into a physical altercation, telling them: ‘Let’s go, come on, let’s go’.

“He was unsteady on his feet and had obvious signs of alcohol consumption. He was cautioned, but continued to be aggressive and abusive, saying to gardaí: ‘Ye are mongs’.

“He also said: ‘You fat pig. Do you have to do a fitness test? A fat pig would be fitter than you.’

“This interaction took place in a housing estate within earshot of members of the public.”

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said: “Up to then, he had a normal life and a good job. When covid hit, he lost everything and ended up on the streets and drinking.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “The guards were there to help him and he abused them. He called them names that nobody would like to be called.”