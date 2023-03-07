County Council refuses plan for Mallow housing complex

PLANS to build a major housing complex in Mallow have been turned down by Cork County Council.

Developer Oakfield Resources Ltd lodged plans with the council on March 8 last year, seeking for permission to build a scheme consisting of 88 residential units, in Annabella, Mallow, Co Cork.

The 88 units proposed consisted of two one-bed units, 71 three-bed units, and 15 four-bed units. These units were to comprise 54 houses, 28 of which were planned to be semi-detached, and 26 townhouse units, along with 32 duplex units, and two apartments.

The proposed development also included provision for a creché, new vehicular and pedestrian access from Kennel Hill Road, car parking, shared open spaces, landscaping, a pumping station and all other necessary site works.

A local resident objected to the scheme, saying that although he welcomed additional housing in the locality, the traffic proposals attached were “flawed”.

Several local residents also wrote a joint letter objecting to the plans on the grounds of concerns around the capacity of the existing road network to cope with the additional traffic.

“While this application is reliant on proposals that have been submitted as part of a separate application in relation to the upgrading of the junction of Kennel Hill and the N72, it is our view that the proposal fails to adequately address the problems associated with consequent additional traffic generation,” the residents wrote.

The local objectors also had concerns for cyclists and pedestrians, zoning in the area, and layout.

Additionally, they said, the site is located within the River Blackwater Special Area of Conservation (SAC). The SAC has been designated for the conservation of a range of freshwater, terrestrial woodland habitats, and species.

The “issue of surface water disposal is, therefore, a significant issue for the development. This is more so during the construction phase where is a possible risk of contamination from silt, sediment, hydrocarbons, cement or chemicals.”

The objectors noted that there are concerns around the capacity of the existing water supply scheme to supply the proposed development and the “associated adverse impacts on the water supply to existing customers on the scheme.”

Cork County Council refused permission for the plans on March 2 citing concerns over wastewater disposal.