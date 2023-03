THERE was an air of spring in Atkins Garden World as the Mayor of County Cork Cllr Danny Collins and the Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Damian Boylan joined together to launch the Cork Schools Garden Competition 2023.

Sponsored by Cork County and Cork City Councils and organised by Cork County Muintir na Tíre, the competition has a prize fund of over €5,000.

The annual Cork School Garden Competition is open to all primary schools across Cork who have a school garden or are in the process of developing one.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Sean Holland of Muintir na Tíre, said: “If a school has a school garden or they are thinking about developing one, then the Cork School Garden Competition might be the competition for them.

“There are so many categories and awards, and the competition is open to new or existing gardens, big and small.”

The Mayor of County Cork Cllr Danny Collins welcomed the launch of the annual school’s competition: “Since its establishment in 2012, the Muintir na Tíre School Garden Competition has inspired thousands of students across Cork county to embrace the outdoors and Cork County Council is very proud to have supported the competition each year.”

The Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Damian Boylan said: “Cork City Council is proud to join with Muintir na Tíre, Cork County Council, and Atkins Garden World in this great initiative and I encourage all primary schools in the city to enter it.

“Participation in the competition allows children to develop a love for gardening and their environment and allows an opportunity to learn from the other schools.”

Full competition details are available from Cork County Federation Muintir na Tíre, located at 8 Sidney Place, Wellington Road, Cork City.

Alternatively, you can email admin@muintircork.com or call 021 4500688.

Closing date for competition entry is April 7.