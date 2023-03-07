Man tells Cork court he cannot remember dangerous driving episode due to pills taken for toothache

A man who said he could not remember an episode of dangerous driving in a housing estate because he “blacked out” after taking pills to counter a toothache has received a jail sentence.

Patrick Hayden, 59, mounted a number of footpaths and narrowly avoided a mother and her son as he drove around the residential area in Clonakilty in Co Cork, with the judge dismissing his explanation of a blackout caused by consumption of painkillers.

Mr Hayden, of Nedinagh, Dunmanway in Co Cork, had pleaded guilty at Clonakilty District Court to four charges relating to the incident on New Year’s Eve 2021.

Sgt Paul Kelly told Judge James McNulty that at 7.20pm on December 31, 2021 a woman had contacted gardaí about an incident of dangerous driving in the Wayside estate in Clonakilty.

When gardaí arrived they saw a grey Audi Q7 on the green area in the estate and a number of people standing nearby. There were track marks on the road and on the green and the front left wheel of the vehicle was damaged.

The woman who contacted gardaí told them that she had been standing outside her home with her son when she saw the vehicle drive in and then swerve suddenly to the right, mounting a footpath and then going up onto the grass embankment.

It then mounted the footpath opposite and the woman told gardaí she feared she and her son would be knocked down.

The vehicle swerved and narrowly avoided the onlookers, Sgt Kelly said, before it mounted another footpath and travelled onto the green.

Then woman told gardaí the driver then attempted to drive off but the front wheel was buckled. The man then got out of the car and asked people if they were ok.

STATEMENT

However, the court heard that when he was told the gardaí had been contacted, he left the area. Another woman gave a description of the driver and a week later on January 7 last year Patrick Hayden made a statement to gardaí, in which he said he had no recollection of the incident and that he had taken strong painkillers at the time.

In his evidence to court, Mr Hayden said he had been suffering from a toothache that day and had taken regular painkillers and then later two older painkillers he had for a previous injury.

He told the judge he had driven to a friend's house in Clonakilty, was there for a short period of time, before they then went to a bar, where he said he had one pint of Heineken.

He said he then remembered driving and coming to a junction, telling himself he needed to turn right.

“That was the last thing I remember,” he said. “I blacked out completely.” His next memory was of standing next to his vehicle. “I was asking them were they alright,” he said.

He told the court he then sat down for 10 minutes and “then I think I blacked out again”. He said he then found himself on the Main Street in Clonakilty and he contacted his friend. He said he did not contact gardaí.

“I had taken a bunch of regular painkillers, then a bunch of others I had for a previous injury,” he told the judge.

A note was handed into court showing he had a tooth extracted the following week.

Mr Hayden, a father of four, had eight previous convictions, all for road traffic offences, including for dangerous driving and drink driving. He had previously been disqualified from driving.

His solicitor, Conrad Murphy, said another statement gathered by gardaí from those who witnessed the incident outlined how there had been no smell of drink or drugs from his client on the evening in question.

Judge McNulty said Mr Hayden’s evidence was “unsatisfactory” and “untruthful”, adding that Mr Hayden had "a selective recollection of events”.

The judge said despite this Mr Hayden had a “vivid memory” of drinking one pint of Heineken - “that one detail betrays him,” he said.

“The court is satisfied that your client is a dishonest witness and the court does not accept his explanation of what occurred because what occurred here was appalling,” Judge McNulty said.

He said of the vehicle: “An Audi Q7 is as big as it gets. It may not be a monstrosity, but it is a monster.”

He said the evidence given by Mr Hayden was “rejected as untruthful”.

Judge McNulty sentenced Mr Hayden to three months in prison for dangerous driving and three months in prison on each of three other charges - for failing to remain at the scene, failing to report the incident and failing to give appropriate information. On the latter charge he later placed Mr Hayden on a Probation Bond for one year while Mr Hayden lodged an appeal against the sentences on his own bond of €500.