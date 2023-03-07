Public representatives in Cork implore Government to extend the eviction ban

Public representatives in Cork have implored the Government to extend the eviction ban to help stem the flow of people into homelessness.

The Government’s temporary stay on evictions, which was introduced at the end of October, is due to expire at the end of the month.

The three coalition leaders met with Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien yesterday evening to discuss the matter.

A formal announcement has yet to be made, however, The Irish Times reports that the ban will not be extended beyond March 31.

According to the publication, while the ban is coming to an end, many renters will remain protected until June due to measures provided for in the legislation.

Speaking today, Labour Party councillor John Maher said the current housing situation has escalated into a “disaster”.

“The word crisis no longer describes the situation we find ourselves in when it comes to housing.

“Not enough homes are being built and the overreliance on the private sector has worsened the housing disaster,” he said.

“We need to see a suite of emergency housing measures – starting with the extension of the eviction man until the end of 2023.

“This must be backed up with a mandate to the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) to inform local authorities when a notice for eviction on the grounds of sale has been served to a tenant.

“Local authorities are crucial to delivering on housing.

“We are calling on the Minister for Housing to introduce a monthly reporting system from each local authority on the tenant-in-situ scheme.

“We need to have comprehensive data on what is available out there in Cork,” Mr Maher continued.

His party colleague, local area rep for Cork city, Peter Horgan said that vacant and derelict homes “are another tool that must be better utilised to tackle the housing crisis”.

“The most recent CSO Vacant Dwelling Indicators based on metered electricity consumption show a vacancy rate for dwellings of 4.3% in Q4 2021 with many properties in Cork lying empty.

“Government must commence the rapid compulsory purchase of vacant properties by local authorities and mandate the Land Development Agency (LDA) to CPO and assemble small sites for owner occupier co-operative housing developments.

“Ultimately we need to build homes… We need an emergency public house building programme using the full resources of the State with monthly reporting on the number of housing commencements by local authorities, approved housing bodies and the LDA,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould warned that an end to the eviction ban this month would see a “significant increase in homelessness into the summer”.

“This will result in an increase in rough sleeping and families with children being referred to Garda stations overnight as emergency accommodation is at capacity in many areas including Cork.

“Government must extend the ban on evictions until the end of the year. However, the ban is not a solution to the problem of rising homelessness.

“It simply provides Government with a breathing space during which they must take emergency action to increase and accelerate the supply of both social and affordable homes,” Mr Gould said.

Similarly, Socialist Party TD for Cork North Central Mick Barry warned that an end to the ban would lead to a “surge in the number of evictions”.