GP appointment in Blarney ‘a win’ for the community

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould has welcomed the news that the successful candidate selected to return GP services to Blarney will be confirmed this week.

It comes as a Parliamentary Question (PQ) was submitted by Deputy Gould asking if a successful candidate has been chosen and when the surgery will reopen.

Head of Service of Primary Care at Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) Priscilla Lynch said that following the receipt of the three months notice of resignation of the outgoing GP in Blarney, the HSE commenced working on providing an interim GP service for the GMS Cardholders in addition to undertaking a recruitment campaign for a permanent GP.

The interim GP service commenced on January 1, and will run for the duration of the recruitment campaign and through the contracting stage.

The advertisement for the GMS GP position went live on Thursday, December 8 of last year and the closing date was February 1.

An eligibility review of the applications received was undertaken on February 3, and an interview board was convened.

Ms Lynch said eligible applicants were invited to interview on February 23 and March 1 and that the results of those interviews will be issued this week.

“Thereafter, the HSE will liaise with the first-placed GP on the panel of successful GP candidates to commence the contracting stage.

“GMS Cardholders have been advised that upon the conclusion of the recruitment process, including the contracting stage, the HSE will write to them again, to advise them of the permanent arrangements for the transfer of their GP service to the incoming GMS GP,” she said.

Deputy Gould welcomed the news and said it is “absolutely” brilliant for those in Blarney who have been forced to use an interim service.

“It will mean families can now return to having one GP because some are currently split between practices.

“I am still deeply disappointed that the HSE was so willing to allow this practice to close and the position was not advertised until myself, and the local community, launched a campaign to highlight the issue. The reopening of the practice is a win for the community in Blarney.”