Sanctuary Runners seek new members in Cork city

A CORK CHARITY using running as a tool for integration has put a call out for new members as part of an initiative known as the ’10 for 10’ campaign.

Sanctuary Runners gathered in Tramore Valley Park to promote the campaign to recruit new members.

Sanctuary Runners — which was founded locally five years ago to bring migrants, asylum-seekers, and refugees together by creating solidarity and friendships — has been announced as the grand marshal for Cork City’s parade. More than 100 members from all over the world will lead the event on March 17.

Meanwhile, the group has been busy promoting the ’10 for 10’ campaign, which sees Sanctuary Runners participate in the Cork City Marathon, half marathon, and relay on June 4.

For the 10k race, Sanctuary Runners are seeking 10 people from each community, workplace, friend group, secondary school and sports club to get on board.

Sanctuary Runners members include people seeking refuge from war, poverty and persecution, as well as people who have made Ireland their home through work, study, or travel.

Graham Clifford, who founded the group, previously opened up to the Echo about his passion for helping others. “When I was 18, my boss in a company called Fexco, in Killorglin, told me I was going to Lourdes as a helper at Easter to work with young people with special needs: No choice given,” the Kerry native said.

He described how his experiences shaped his involvement, adding: “I was totally out of my depth, but learned on the job and went back year after year; even met my wife, Catherine, there. The experience of volunteering there created a blueprint for what I’ve done since.”