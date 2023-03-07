Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 07:00

Sanctuary Runners seek new members in Cork city

Sanctuary Runners gathered in Tramore Valley Park to promote the campaign to recruit new members.
Sanctuary Runners seek new members in Cork city

Gene Cahill, John Riordan ,Yan Zhang and Tinashe Sibanda ,Sanctuary Runners gather in Tramore Valley Park in Cork to launch their '10 For 10' campaign to get people to run with the organisation in this year's Cork City Marathon on June 4th. A solidarity-through-sport movement the Sanctuary Runners work to bring all in our community together through running - including asylum seekers, refugees and other migrants.

Sarah Horgan

A CORK CHARITY using running as a tool for integration has put a call out for new members as part of an initiative known as the ’10 for 10’ campaign.

Sanctuary Runners gathered in Tramore Valley Park to promote the campaign to recruit new members.

Sanctuary Runners — which was founded locally five years ago to bring migrants, asylum-seekers, and refugees together by creating solidarity and friendships — has been announced as the grand marshal for Cork City’s parade. More than 100 members from all over the world will lead the event on March 17.

Meanwhile, the group has been busy promoting the ’10 for 10’ campaign, which sees Sanctuary Runners participate in the Cork City Marathon, half marathon, and relay on June 4.

For the 10k race, Sanctuary Runners are seeking 10 people from each community, workplace, friend group, secondary school and sports club to get on board.

Read More

Principal "on a roald" with Trunchbull transformation

Sanctuary Runners members include people seeking refuge from war, poverty and persecution, as well as people who have made Ireland their home through work, study, or travel.

Graham Clifford, who founded the group, previously opened up to the Echo about his passion for helping others. “When I was 18, my boss in a company called Fexco, in Killorglin, told me I was going to Lourdes as a helper at Easter to work with young people with special needs: No choice given,” the Kerry native said.

He described how his experiences shaped his involvement, adding: “I was totally out of my depth, but learned on the job and went back year after year; even met my wife, Catherine, there. The experience of volunteering there created a blueprint for what I’ve done since.”

More in this section

Principal "on a roald" with Trunchbull transformation Principal "on a roald" with Trunchbull transformation
Cork TD assists over 4,000 people with Danny Healy Rae to travel north for eye surgery Cork TD assists over 4,000 people with Danny Healy Rae to travel north for eye surgery
Law concept - Open law book with a wooden judges gavel on table in a courtroom or law enforcement office isolated on white backg Suspended term for headbutting security guard at Penneys in Cork
charity
<p>Bingo Loco XXL has been announced for this year’s Live at the Marquee (LATM) in what’s promised to be the “most memorable Bingo Loco show yet”. Picture: Bingo Loco 2017</p>

‘We are pulling out all the stops’: Bingo Loco XXL announced for Cork’s Live at the Marquee

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more