Principal "on a roald" with Trunchbull transformation

NOT every primary school pupil can say they survived the wrath of tyrannical principal Miss Trunchbull.

However, the children of Scoil Chlíodhna National School have lived to tell the tale. Kids were taken aback after being greeted at the school gates by the Roald Dahl character who appeared to have replaced their usual principal Teresa Coughlan.

Ms Coughlan transformed herself into the character made famous by the classic children’s book Matilda which in recent decades has spawned a musical and two films.

The make-under was part of extended World Book Day celebrations taking place at the school last Friday.

Matilda follows the story of a brilliant nine-year-old girl of the same name who finds that with genius comes extraordinary powers.

Ms Coughlan is being praised by children and parents alike for her approach to method acting after refusing to break character for the entire day.

Usually known for her glamorous style when greeting children at the school gates, the principal was unrecognisable in Trunchbull’s signature striped ankle socks and buttoned-up shirt. She greeted children and parents in the style of Miss Trunchbull jokingly making references to her javelin passion and the famous chokey.

Principal Teresa Coughlan- who came to school in character as Miss Trunchbull last Friday as part of extended World Book Day celebrations at Scoil Chlíodhna Community National School- with (from left) Sophie Brennan (Miss Honey) and Audrey-Jean Glavin (aka Matilda)

Parents have praised the Cork principal for going beyond the call of duty to make reading fun for all her students.

Ursula Folcik, who is a member of the school’s parent’s association, said the children are lucky to have Teresa as a principal.

“She always puts the children first in absolutely everything she does. In her eyes, the children’s happiness is just as important as their education. She has made every child in the school feel like they’re part of a big family.”