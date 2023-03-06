20 new full-time jobs created in Cork after Nisbets open distribution centre in Blarney Business Park

20 new full-time jobs have been created in Cork after Nisbets officially opened their Irish distribution centre and showroom in Blarney Business Park.

Nisbets is a global distributor to the professional hospitality sector with more than 30,000 customers in Ireland.

Nisbets now employs 39 people in Cork across customer support, sales, accounts, and warehousing operations.

The company has been in Ireland for thirty years and expects to grow its staff numbers further during 2023, with additional roles to be created in field sales, its contact centre and its warehouse.

This will bring the total number of people employed by Nisbets in Ireland to 60. It also plans to take on up to ten temporary roles during busy periods.

From left: Eoghan Donnellan, Noreen Lawrance, Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath; Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Damian Boylan; Andy Walsham, and Robin White.

The Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath TD, joined staff, senior members of the UK and Ireland leadership team and industry representatives, to officially open Nisbets’ new national distribution centre and showroom in Cork this morning.

Speaking at the event, Minister McGrath said:

“Nisbets has a strong track record in Ireland and it’s fantastic to see their operations here grow with the creation of 20 full-time jobs. I am delighted to see Nisbets’ commitment and wish them every success in the future.”

Eoghan Donnellan, Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath TD; Noreen Lawrance, and Robin White.

Nisbets’ Managing Director for UK & Ireland, Robin White said the centre in Cork will provide customers with a more ‘immersive’ experience.

“Our distribution centre and showroom in Cork is our Irish head office and provides our customers with a more immersive experience."

"We’re delighted to see our Irish team expand. We now have a team of 39 full-time staff in Cork.

In addition to our Cork location, we have a Nationwide field sales team and service engineer as well as retail stores in Dublin and Belfast.”

The facility in Blarney extends to 62,000 sq ft. and the new showroom is open to both trade and public customers.

There are more than 6,000 products for bars, hotels, restaurants, and home kitchens available on-site, in addition to another 22,000 lines available online, as well as expert advice and product demonstrations.

Nisbets has a strong online presence with over 50% of its business conducted online.

It offers next-day delivery with a 5.30pm cut-off time for items dispatched from the Cork distribution centre.

Its extensive range of kitchen appliances includes combi ovens; refrigeration, induction-cooking equipment; food smokers; pasta makers, water boilers; veg prep machines and pizza ovens.

It also carries professional cookware, furniture, cleaning equipment, commercial crockery, eco-friendly compostable containers, and chef clothing.