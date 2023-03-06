Social Justice Ireland Dr Seán Healy to retire later this year

The co-founders of Social Justice Ireland, Sr Brigid Reynolds and Blackrock native Dr Seán Healy, are to retire later this year, it has been announced.

They have served, respectively, as company secretary and CEO of the independent social justice think-tank since its foundation in 2009.

Paying tribute, Professor Tony Fahey, chair of the board of Social Justice Ireland, said they both had been at the forefront of working to build a just society for more than half a century.

“On behalf of the board of Social Justice Ireland, I would like to thank Brigid and Seán for their contribution to public life spanning more than 50 years, and their tireless work, energy and dedication to the cause of social justice both here in Ireland and across the globe,” Professor Fahey said.

“Fourteen years ago, they established Social Justice Ireland, an independent social justice think-tank.

“Through rigorous independent social analysis and evidence-based policy proposals the think-tank has become a vibrant, respected and trusted voice in discourse about public policy.”

He said that for more than a quarter of a century before establishing Social Justice Ireland, Sr Reynolds and Dr Healy had worked for Ireland’s Catholic religious congregations on issues of social justice and public policy.

Prior to that, they worked for more than a decade in Africa on issues of justice and development supporting communities to improve living standards in an effective and sustainable manner.

“The board would like to pay tribute to the tireless work that Brigid and Seán have poured into the cause of social justice over the years,” Prof Fahey added.

“Their energy and output are admired and appreciated both at home and across the globe.”

He added that their approach was based on the conviction that a just society was one where human rights were respected, human dignity protected, human development facilitated, and the environment nourished and respected.

“Keeping this as their focus, Brigid Reynolds and Seán Healy have sought to influence the public debate by providing accurate social analysis, developing viable options for a better future and setting out pathways that would enable society to move in that direction,” he said.