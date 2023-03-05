Status yellow ice warning for Monday

Temperatures are set to plummet early in the week, with Met Éireann issuing a status yellow ice warning for the entire country.

The weather warning comes into effect from 6pm on Monday and will remain place until 10am on Tuesday.

Met Éireann is warning of hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths, including icy stretches.

Some scattered showers are expected for Sunday night, with fog in patches as temperatures drop between minus 1 and 3 degrees.

Some frost may develop under clearer skies.

Monday is expected to see mixed conditions of hazy sunny spells and scattered showers before turning very cold in the evening with icy patches.

Tomorrow will see highest afternoon temperatures in the north of just four or five degrees.

It will be milder further south in the early afternoon with temperatures reaching six to nine degrees.

Temperatures on Monday night are expected to fall to between 0 and minus 4 degrees.

Tuesday is also set to be very cold as an Arctic airflow feeds down to Ireland with some scattered sleet or snow showers streaming into the north and northwest.