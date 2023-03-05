Nostalgia: Looking back at Lent in Cork over the years

LENT, the period from Ash Wednesday until Holy Thursday, is once again upon us.

For some, Lent is a deeply religious occasion and a time of sacrifice and personal growth.

For others, it’s simply an opportunity to challenge yourself to give up a particular vice for 40 days.

Throughout the decades, Lent has changed quite substantially.

Traditionally in Ireland, every Friday was a fast day and those observing Lent would eschew meat and eggs.

But it was not all sacrifice.

In the 1950s, Bishop of Cork and Ross Cornelius Lucey sanctioned a biscuit or two with a cup of tea.

Pictured in 1999: Deirdre Anthony (left) and Noelle Burke leaders with Weight Watchers tossing pancakes as part of the celebrations to mark the official opening of the Weight Watchers Centre at 104 North Main Street. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Wily Corkonians began baking enormous biscuits which became known locally as ‘Connie dodgers’.

Ahead of Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent, comes the highly anticipated Shrove Tuesday – the last big splurge before the Lenten sacrifice begins.

Pancake Tuesday, as it’s now widely regarded, began as an opportunity for people to use up all the rich foods in their households before the stringent rules of Lent came into effect.

On MacCurtain Street, the tradition of a pancake race once held by Thompsons Bakery every year on Shrove Tuesday was rekindled in 2018 by the Metropole Hotel.

Pictured in 2001: Aisling McGrath, presenting a cheque for £1065.66, for the proceeds of their Lenten fast, to Celina Daly, of the Hope Foundation, on behalf of her fellow Transition Year students at Regina Mundi. Picture: Richard Mills.

This year’s winner was Oisín Barrett of 5 Points who managed to beat off stiff competition amid frantic scenes of representatives from local businesses flipping pancakes as they raced along the city centre street.

Metropole Hotel general manager Roger Russell said the hotel was delighted to bring the pancake race to MacCurtain Street once again this year.

“It has been supported by businesses in the VQ since its inception and it was heartening to see so many people out here once again.

“It’s a great way for us all to get together and have some fun in a unique way,” he said.

Old photo shows students from Coláiste na Toirbhirte Secondary School in Bandon with goats they bought to be sent to third world countries from money collected from Lenten activities. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Traditionally, Lent has also been a time of fundraising for those less fortunate, as photos from The Echo archives show.

Last week, Trcaire marked its 50th anniversary with the launch of its annual Lenten appeal.

Established in 1973 by the Irish Bishops, Trcaire has changed the lives of tens of millions of people around the world over the past five decades.

Its annual Lenten appeal sees the iconic Trócaire Box displayed in hundreds of thousands of schools, churches and homes all over the country in the build up to Easter.

Bishop of Cork Cornelius Lucey at UCC in 1954 pictured with President of UCC, Dr Alfred O'Rahilly (left) and with Canon Thomas Duggan.

Trócaire CEO, Caoimhe de Barra, said today that the agency’s history is owned by people in Ireland who together for 50 years have devoted unyielding solidarity to those who are suffering.

“It is also owned by our brave partner organisations overseas, who work every day to better their own communities.

“But most importantly, it is owned by the people who benefit from our work and who have hope for a better future in their joined humanity with Irish people,” she said.

Trócaire’s 50th Lenten appeal is focusing on Somalia, where repeated failed rains have led to nearly eight million people – almost half of Somalia’s population – struggling to find food.