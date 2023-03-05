Cork councillor all set for lip sync challenge as part of 'Barbie and Ken' duo

EAST Cork Fine Gael Councillor Anthony Barry is taking to the stage to lip sync as part of a ‘Barbie and Ken’ duo to raise funds for the new Carrigtwohill School Campus.

Scoil Chlíodhna Community National School, Scoil Mhuire Naofa, and Carrigtwohill Community College have come together to host a lip sync fundraising event in the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs on Friday, March 10.

The new school campus in Carrigtwohill will comprise a 1,000-pupil post-primary school with a three-class special educational needs (SEN) unit, and two primary schools of 24 classrooms with three SEN units each.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Barry said he can’t sing, he can’t dance, but he’s at an age where he doesn’t care.

“I was told by the principal I would be in the background, a backup dancer, and then I ended up being Ken, how did that happen I wonder?” the local councillor mused.

“I have no problem getting up and talking to a crowd about grants or roads, but this is totally different, when I told my daughter, she just laughed at me, I would be allergic to this kind of thing.”

Mr Barry said as a man ‘mature in age’, he is less worried about the feedback than he used to be.

We 3 group taking part in a lip sync fundraiser in March. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

“Age wears you down, sure my dignity is long gone at this stage!”

In saying that, the local councillor said the fundraiser has brought the local community together.

“The whole community has come together, the tickets sold in five days, the sponsorship has been great and the feedback has been wonderful. It’s the first time ‘new Carrigtwohill’ has got together, there are so many new faces and it is great to see.”

Mr Barry has been in rehearsals for the past month and he said they are going well.

“At the start, we didn’t know each other, but it has been great fun, a real laugh.”

The local councillor will be singing ‘Barbie girl’ by Aqua with Lorraine O’Connell.

“It’s a song I never want to hear again after March 10!” Mr Barry said, “It’s a terrible song, but it’s catchy!”

Mr Barry said the group dance will be the hardest.

“The group dance is tough, you don’t want to be the one with your hands in the air when everyone else is doing something else.”

A crowd of around 800 people is expected to attend the fundraiser.