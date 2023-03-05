Sun, 05 Mar, 2023 - 17:45

People ‘acting the maggot’ with hospital staff should go to jail says judge

Judge Olann Kelleher made this comment at Cork District Court and added: “I know one person who is out of work for nine months from A&E because of people like you.”
Liam Heylin

PEOPLE “acting the maggot” with hospital staff should go to prison, a district court judge said.

The judge said that a prison sentence was merited for anyone engaging in threatening behaviour in hospital.

He said the only reason he would not do so in the present case was because the accused was only 19 and had only one previous conviction for drunkenness.

19-year-old David Higgins of Knockfree Avenue, Fair Hill, pleaded guilty to charges of engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a danger to himself or others at Mercy University Hospital.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the incident occurred on December 18, 2022, at around 6am.

The defendant was brought by ambulance to the hospital.

He was highly intoxicated and he became violent towards hospital staff.

He continued to be violent even after the arrival of Garda Michael Fehilly and his colleagues.

Judge Kelleher imposed a €200 fine on the teenager for the threatening behaviour and a €150 fine for being drunk and a danger.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused apologised for his behaviour.

Mr Buttimer said that the teenager had been active in sport and planned to return to it and was staying out of trouble.

cork court
