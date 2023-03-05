New community garden in Cork city thanks to a 'huge team effort' 

A community garden project was recently launched in St Luke’s thanks to a massive team effort in the area.

Carla Pittam, who is the chairperson of St Luke’s Community Garden, said the launch of the community garden project was a great success.

John Bohane Maria Young, Green Space for health; Michael and Maebh Bell and Tom Pittam taking part in the planting day at the Old Quarry, St Lukes.

“We had a planting day where 130 different trees were planted," she told The Echo. "We planted a double hedgerow made up with a mix of species such as holly, hawthorn, willow, blackthorn, hazel, raspberries, and gooseberry. The event took place at the garden on the Ballyhooly Road.

"It is known locally as the Old Quarry. There was a big crowd there. It was a great day."

The level of community engagement on the northside has been a huge help to the project.

Sinead Moloney and Shane and Kai Brennan.

“The community is making this happen," she said. "Community engagement is very strong. There was a huge team effort from so many people, local organisations, local councillors and all the community who have been great to work with.

"It was an absolute team effort. Our group ethos is to strengthen the local community in biodiversity in a sustainable way.

“We have a strong committee. We have been twenty and 25 group members. The main aims of the group are on growing fruit and vegetables and supporting biodiversity in the local area. We have a lot of people who come on a weekly basis and some people who come every now and again which is great."

Locals who took part in the St Luke's Community Garden planting day at the Old Quarry.

Ms Pittam said the group's focus is to activate the space for all the community.

“There's close collaboration with Cork City Council, Cork Environmental Forum, Health Action Zone, Green Spaces for Health, and Glen Community Garden," Ms Pittam added.

"We've grown a vast variety of fruit and vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, lettuce, and strawberries. We planted 13 apple trees and one plum tree.

"We've also added a mix of pollinators such as lavender, foxgloves, and nasturtiums.”