'You are at the steps of Rathmore Road' Cork judge warns man over contact with ex-wife 

A woman felt forced to take the batteries out of her phone as a last resort when her ex-husband kept ringing her in breach of a court order.

Now the 50-year-old man has been given a ten-month suspended sentence.

He pleaded guilty to breaching a barring order by phoning her.

Sergeant John Kelleher said, “On October 27 2022 she received a phone call from her ex-husband. His tone of voice put her in fear and she hung up.”

The complainant said, “He would not stop ringing.

"I had to take the battery out of the phone.”

The woman said at the end of the case that her ex-husband had never been too interested in going to mass but had now started going to a mass that some of their children attend.

Judge Kelleher noted that part of the barring order required him to stay away from them also.

As the case concluded, the accused complained, “So, can I not go to mass?”

The defendant was told that he could go to another mass.

The judge warned him that with a suspended prison sentence hanging over him, “You are at the steps of Rathmore Road.”