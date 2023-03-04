Sat, 04 Mar, 2023 - 12:41

Cheap Irish Homes: House-hunters wanted for new season of popular TV show 

"‘Cheap Irish Homes’ offers audiences something extra because the properties we select are actually affordable so it’s more than just aspirational."
RN Maggie Molloy, presenter of ‘Cheap Irish Homes,’ which is seeking participants for season four of the show.

Echo reporter

The Cork producers behind bargain-hunting property show ‘Cheap Irish Homes’ have put out a call for people to take part in the show's fourth season.

‘Cheap Irish Homes’ is created by award-winning Cork based production company AV3 Media / Cameo Productions, and CEO Michael Lynch says the new season offers great opportunities for house hunters.

The first three seasons of the show, presented by cheap property guru and down-to-earth host Maggie Molloy, has won audiences the world over following its airing on RTÉ, subsequently appearing on streaming service Amazon Prime. 

The episodes, shot on location around Ireland, follow Maggie as she sets out to find Ireland's cheapest homes, meeting with prospective buyers who are open to acquiring properties that need a bit of work, and fall within surprisingly small budgets.

“There’s a huge appetite for property programmes, but ‘Cheap Irish Homes’ offers audiences something extra because the properties we select are actually affordable so it’s more than just aspirational," Mr Lynch said. 

"Those who take part in the show are always pleasantly surprised at what’s available and we know that season four will lead to more successful purchases as Maggie scopes out properties in beautiful parts of Ireland with fantastic potential.”

If you are interested in taking part in the new series, please send your details to casting@av3.ie

