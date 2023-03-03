Fri, 03 Mar, 2023 - 22:02

If the proposed property disposal is approved, it would mark the second parcel of council-owned land in the area to be sold to the IDA in under a year
City councillors expected to vote on proposal to sell land on northside to IDA for €2m

Amy Nolan

CORK city councillors are expected to vote on a proposal at a council meeting later this month to sell a section of council-owned land on the northside of the city to the IDA for almost €2m .

The land is located at Hollyhill, Knocknacullen West.

If the proposed property disposal is approved, it would mark the second parcel of council-owned land in the area to be sold to the IDA in under a year.

Last April, councillors voted to dispose of the freehold interest in an area of ground measuring about 3.81 hectares, referred to in a report at the time as ‘Lot A’, to the IDA’s strategic property division for €1.25m.

The report to councillors outlining the proposal stated that the disposal was “required to meet immediate employment needs in the area”.

It said that in discussions with the IDA, it was indicated that further land may be required “to meet short- to medium-employment needs”, and that the council had therefore identified an additional area of around 6.12 hectares for possible acquisition by the IDA.

This site, referred to as ‘Lot B’ is also at Hollyhill and the report stated that, should an application for purchase be made by the IDA, councillors would be informed.

The local authority said that a separate vote would then take place at a later stage if the IDA did proceed to submit an application to purchase the second parcel of council-owned land.

The vote to dispose of Lot A was passed by the majority of councillors, with 20 votes in favour and two against.

In recent days, councillors were notified of Cork City Council’s proposal to dispose of the freehold interest of Lot B to the IDA for the sum of €1,890,000 which is “the best consideration reasonably obtainable, based on an independent valuation by the State Valuation Office”.

Councillors are expected to vote on the matter at a council meeting on Monday, March 13.

cork city council
