Pope Francis pays tribute to Cork-born priest ahead of his funeral

POPE Francis has paid tribute to murdered Irish born Auxiliary Bishop of Los Angeles, David O'Connell, who will be laid to rest in a crypt in the Cathedral of our Lady of the Angels in the Archdiocese this evening following his requiem mass.

Bishop O’Connell (69) was found dead on February 18 last at his home in Hacienda Heights in Los Angeles.

He died from gunshot wound to the upper chest.

In a telegram sent on the Pope's behalf to the Archbishop of Los Angeles, José H Gómez, Pope Francis offered his "heartfelt condolences" the clergy, religious, and lay faithful of the Archdiocese" following the tragic loss of Bishop O'Connell.

Pope Francis said that he joined in giving thanks for Bishop O’Connell’s years of devoted priestly and episcopal ministry to the Church in Los Angeles.

The Holy Father said that the ministry of the late Bishop “was marked especially by his profound concern for the poor, immigrants and those in need, his efforts to uphold the sanctity and dignity of God’s gift of life and his zeal for fostering solidarity, co operation and peace within the local community.

In commending the late Bishop’s soul to the love and mercy of Christ the Good Shepherd His Holiness prays that all those who honour his memory will be confirmed in the resolve to reject the ways of violence and overcome evil with good."

Bishop O'Connell was pre deceased by his parents Joan and David, sister Geraldine, brothers Liam and Don, and Don’s wife Ann. He is survived by his brother Kieran, sister-in-law Paula, his nieces and nephews Ciara, Orla, David, Aoisha, Chloe and Brian, extended family and a large circle of friends in Ireland and abroad.

Ordained as a priest at All Hallows College, Dublin for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles in 1979 and subsequently ordained as an Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles in 2015, Bishop David served his mission in many parishes across Los Angeles.

His requiem mass can be viewed by live stream at 7pm today (Friday) Irish time here.

A Mass of remembrance will take place at a later date in his home parish of Glounthaune in Co Cork.