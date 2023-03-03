Extra jail time for Cork woman who travelled to Bandon and carried out three thefts while on bail

A WOMAN from Cork City who has 74 previous convictions for theft travelled to Bandon to steal in three different pharmacies while out on bail, a court heard.

Julianne Farrell of 8 Marble Hall Park, Ballinlough, Cork City, pleaded guilty to all the thefts at Bandon District Court.

The court heard that the first incident took place in Horgan’s Pharmacy on September 2 last when the defendant stole body cream, valued at €61. Staff were made aware of the thefts and she was identified on CCTV and the property was recovered.

Ms Farrell then stole numerous packets of eye lashes, valued at €17 at Brookes Pharmacy on South Main Street and also stole baby products, valued at €48.95 from Boots.

Sergeant Trish O’Sullivan said the defendant has 227 previous convictions, including 74 for theft and fraud offences and that she is currently serving a prison sentence until November 30.

Solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client, who is a mum, has a significant history of addiction and had a problematic childhood.

“She was attending various addiction counsellors and is currently serving a sentence. She has a huge number of previous convictions for shoplifting and, in her demented state, she doesn’t know what she is doing,” said Mr Taaffe.

Judge James McNulty remarked that with 74 previous offences, she travelled out from Cork City to steal in three different places, while she was on bail awaiting trial.

He convicted and sentenced her to four months in prison on each of the three charges. He said these sentences must be served consecutively after her current sentence is served as these particular offences were committed while she was out on bail.

Mr Taaffe asked if he would make the sentences concurrent, but the judge declined his request.

Recognisances for an appeal were fixed in her bond of €100, while Judge McNulty also sought one independent surety of €1,500 with one third of that to be provided in cash.

“She has a history of bench warrants and not turning up in court. This court needs a surety,” said Judge McNulty.

However, Mr Taaffe said that there is no fear of her not attending court as she is serving a prison sentence.