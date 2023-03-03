Groups gear up for Spring Clean

CORK groups are being encouraged to help tackle litter in their local areas next month as part of the National Spring Clean 2023.

In 2022, almost 500 groups registered for the initiative in Cork and organisers are hoping to have an even bigger campaign this year.

“An Taisce’s National Spring Clean continues to showcase the dedication of volunteers all over the country,” said Environment Minister Eamon Ryan.

“The commitment of volunteers in continuing to organise local clean-ups each year is a testament to the spirit in Irish communities and I would urge as many people as possible to get involved in the campaign.”

National Spring Clean is operated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce in partnership with local authorities and supported by sponsor Mars Wrigley and the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment.

Over the past 24 years, the National Spring Clean has seen the collection of almost 45,000 tonnes of litter.

“By participating in organised clean-ups, groups and individuals of all ages come together to make a meaningful and positive contribution to their communities,” organisers said.

This year, the National Spring Clean is also raising awareness about how the adoption of a circular economy model will reduce litter and climate impact.

The model is a waste-prevention approach to keep resources in use for as long as possible and is based on eliminating waste and pollution, keeping materials and products in use, and protecting nature.

Last year, 35% of all waste collected was recycled, thanks to recyclable waste bags provided.

“Throughout this year’s campaign, National Spring Clean also hopes people will consider their waste output and moderate consumption behaviours that produce excess waste, and look at alternatives that will move us away from a throwaway culture to a more sustainable circular culture,” said organisers.

To register, visit www.nationalspringclean.org