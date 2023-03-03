Fri, 03 Mar, 2023 - 08:31

Pedestrian killed in Midleton road traffic incident

The incident occurred at approximately 9.15pm on the N25 near to the junction of the Old Youghal Road
Pedestrian killed in Midleton road traffic incident

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic incident that occurred last night on the N25 in Midleton.

Echo reporter

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic incident that occurred last night on the N25 in Midleton.

The incident occurred at approximately 9.15pm on the N25 near to the junction of the Old Youghal Road. 

A pedestrian, a man in his 60s, received fatal injuries during the incident, a garda spokesperson said.

The road remains closed this morning between Lakeview Roundabout and the junction at the Old Youghal Road with local diversions in place.

A technical examination of the scene will take place this morning by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward to them.

In particular, any drivers who were on the N25 between the Lakeview Roundabout and the junction at the Old Youghal Road between 9pm – 9.20pm and who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam) is asked to contact Gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Midleton Garda Station on 024 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Cork grandmother shouted ‘these Ukrainians are rapists and criminals’ outside hotel accommodating refugees, court hears Cork grandmother shouted ‘these Ukrainians are rapists and criminals’ outside hotel accommodating refugees, court hears
wooden judge on book on the desk Cork pensioner who assaulted census official avoids jail
Baltimore RNLI carries out medical evacuation from island off West Cork coast Baltimore RNLI carries out medical evacuation from island off West Cork coast
cork garda
40 jobs to be created as Zeus open new logistics facility in Watergrasshill

40 jobs to be created as Zeus open new logistics facility in Watergrasshill

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more