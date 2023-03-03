Fri, 03 Mar, 2023 - 09:50

Liadh Ní Riada withdraws from race for Dáil seat

“Sinn Féin now has time to choose a new candidate in Cork North-West. Whoever that candidate is will have my full support and I wish them the very best of luck," she said.
Former MEP Liadh Ní Riada had been Sinn Féin’s election nominee in Cork North-West. Picture: David Keane

John Bohane

LIADH NÍ RIADA, who had been selected to run as a Sinn Féin candidate in the Cork North-West constituency in the next general election, has announced that she is to ‘step down’ from politics.

Ms Ní Riada, who was elected to the European Parliament for Ireland South in 2014 and who unsuccessfully ran in the 2018 presidential election, told The Echo that it was not an easy decision, but the ‘timing’ was right.

“I have decided not to run in the next general election," she said.

“It was not an easy decision to make, but the timing was right for me. I am the director of the Ionad Cultúrtha which is an arts centre in Baile Mhúirne, which I love.”

The Cork North-West constituency is currently represented by three government party TDs, Michael Moynihan and Aindrias Moynihan of Fianna Fáil, and Michael Creed of Fine Gael.

Sinn Féin currently has three TDs in Cork city and county in Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, Thomas Gould, and Pat Buckley. Ms Ní Riada said their new candidate in Cork North-West will have her full support.

“Sinn Féin now has time to choose a new candidate in Cork North-West. Whoever that candidate is will have my full support and I wish them the very best of luck.

“I want to thank my family, friends, and comrades in Sinn Féin for their support.”

Sinn Féin party leader Mary Lou McDonald thanked Liadh Ní Riada on social media for her contribution to national politics. “Go raibh maith agat as do chuid oibre ar fad. Best of everything for the future. You are a star, may you shine bright.”

