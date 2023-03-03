Fri, 03 Mar, 2023 - 08:30

40 jobs to be created as Zeus open new logistics facility in Watergrasshill

Brian O’Sullivan, Founder of Zeus, said: “I grew up in east Cork, and it’s where I started my working life. I am very proud to now be reinvesting back in my local roots, opening this new facility in Watergrasshill."
Pictured Brian O'Sullivan, Founder of Zeus. Irish-owned Zeus Packaging.

Zeus, the Irish-owned global packaging supply chain solutions company, has today announced the opening of a 70,000sq ft logistics facility in Watergrasshill, Cork. 40 new roles will be created at the facility over the next 18 months.

Set to be operational by April, the new site is part of Zeus’ national logistics and distribution strategy, with four key facilities to be positioned throughout the island of Ireland. The new roles in Cork will be created across logistics, distribution, commercial and administration. 

Adrian Lannon, Chief Operations Officer of Zeus, said: “As Zeus has expanded organically through strategic acquisition, we now need to future-proof our operational capacity and capability in line with both customer expectation and company growth. Today’s announcement forms part of a wider strategy to enhance service levels throughout Ireland while increasing operational efficiencies.

“This new modern facility will allow optimised placement of stocks around the country, bringing products closer to our customers. We also have plans for further investment in our Limerick operations, consolidating our JJ O’Toole, Limerick Packaging and Zeus Limerick business operations,” Mr Lannon added.

Brian O’Sullivan, Founder of Zeus, said: “I grew up in east Cork, and it’s where I started my working life. I am very proud to now be reinvesting back in my local roots, opening this new facility in Watergrasshill. This will greatly improve our capability within the region, create new jobs, deliver a better work life balance for our colleagues and importantly, deliver greater service options to our customers.” 

Officially opening the facility today, Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath said: “Zeus is an inspirational example of a home-grown company scaling internationally, having been founded by Brian O’Sullivan in 1998. 

"Having followed their global growth with interest, I am delighted to today open the new Watergrasshill logistics facility, which will provide a major boost for the local economy.” 

With over 12,000 pallet space, the Watergrasshill facility boasts 12m clear internal eaves, five dock levellers and will operate voice controlled ‘Warehouse Management System’ integrating four other logistics centres within Limerick and Dublin.

Customers of Zeus range across sectors and include Kaufland, Lidl, Aldi, ABP, Harrods, Musgrave, Ryanair and McDonalds. Established by Brian O’Sullivan in 1998, Zeus now employs over 900 people worldwide. In 2021, Mr O’Sullivan was announced as the winner of EY Entrepreneur of the Year.

