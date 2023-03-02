Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 19:38

Baltimore RNLI carries out medical evacuation from island off West Cork coast

Baltimore RNLI responded to a call out to provide a medical evacuation from Cape Clear Island off the coast of West Cork earlier this morning.

Breda Graham

Baltimore RNLI responded to a call out to provide a medical evacuation from Cape Clear Island off the coast of West Cork on Thursday morning.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 8.30am following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to provide a medical evacuation for a woman living on the island.

The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat crew arrived at North Harbour on Cape Clear Island at 8.54am and transferred the casualty onboard the lifeboat.

The lifeboat departed Cape Clear Island at 8.56am and returned to the station in Baltimore arriving at 9.17am.

The casualty was then handed over to the care of the National Ambulance Service (NAS) crew.

There were five volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat including Coxswain Aidan Bushe, Mechanic Cathal Cottrell, and crew members Don O’Donovan, Micheal Cottrell, and Pat Collins.

Speaking following the call out, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer, Kate Callanan, said: “If you find yourself in a medical emergency whilst on an island call 999 or 112.”

