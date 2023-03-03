Heartthrob in shopping centre who was ‘Nevin sent’ for Evie!

FINDING love isn’t something one would normally remember to include on their shopping list.

Nonetheless, this was exactly how love bloomed for West Cork woman Evie Nevin and her partner. Ms Nevin had made no secret of her attraction to now husband Martin after spotting him at Riverview shopping centre in Bandon.

She was out shopping with mutual friends at the time who had stopped to chat with the mystery man.

Evie’s expression said it all.

Evie Nevin and her husband Martin Nevin

“I remember telling my friends that I thought he was gorgeous. He caught me gesticulating to my friends and knew straight away that I liked him. I had seen his face before as he was an acquaintance of my ex. However, I was with someone at the time so didn’t look at him in that way.” It wasn’t long before the pair were texting after friends slipped him Evie’s number.

“Our first date was in Larry’s Bar in Bandon. Martin was fresh out of school and I had finished my first year in college. We were both really nervous. I was studying journalism in Dublin at that point and he had this idea that I would be drinking expensive wine. I think he was relieved when I told him I preferred pints as we were both broke at that point. There was no small talk between the two of us and we were comfortable with each other from the get-go. We went straight into talking about our lives and backgrounds.”

Evie confessed they held on to a special tradition that started with the venue.

“Every time we pass by Larry’s Bar-now the Old Market bar- we kiss because that was where we shared our very first one.” The activist, who is former vice chairman of the Social Democrats, said the logistics that came with their relationship were initially difficult.

“I was living in Dublin and undertaking a journalism course with Griffith College. Travelling up and down just wasn’t fun anymore. While the course was now also operating in Dublin it was a year behind. I made the decision to defer so that I could do the course in Cork the following year and be closer to Martin.” Little did they realise the universe had other plans.

“We were both so young when I found out I was pregnant,” Evie said. “When I told Martin the way I was feeling before we knew, he assured me that it was probably stress about exams.” Confirmation they were expecting turned the couple’s world upside down.

Evie Nevin with her husband Martin Nevin.

“This is a stressful time for anyone getting started in life. It was daunting but as an adoptee I was really excited at the idea of having a blood relative.” Evie counts her blessings every day.

“22 or 23 is very young to have a child but Alex became our world. It was the beginning of the recession when Alex was born so everyone was unemployed. This just meant we got to spend more time with him. We are still so grateful not to have missed out on a moment of those formative years.” She recalled the moment Martin proposed.

“Alex was born in 2009. Martin proposed in 2010. It was Christmas Day and Alex was taking his nap. I had already known as a friend had let it slip that he was going to propose. I was still thrilled and in 2012 we got married.” Evie and Martin celebrated another milestone eight years ago with the birth of their daughter Olivia.

The positive news came as a beacon of light following Evie’s Ehlers Danlos Syndrome diagnosis in 2013.

A genetic connective tissue disorder, EDS results in the production of faulty collagen often causing issues like hypermobility, skin hyperextensibility and tissue fragility.

As Evie’s condition, progressed Martin made the decision to register as Evie’s fulltime carer.

“Even though he has to help me out with the physical side of things, he has never treated me like a dependant,” Evie explained. “We are still just as in love as we were when we were teenagers.” Evie has fought through the relentless pain of her condition to campaign for others with disabilities.

“Both our kids inherited EDS and that was what motivated me to get into activism. I want to make sure they don’t have the same physical and metaphorical barriers and that’s what inspires me to keep going.” The couple work hard to keep their relationship strong.

Evie Nevin and Martin Nevin share a kiss during a tender moment.

“Living on a carer’s allowance and a disability allowance is tough and a struggle but we are a good team. This is what helps us survive living on a low income. We are together 24/7 so people are surprised that we don’t fight as much as we should. I think that’s because we give each other space during times when we prefer just to do our own thing. We have a lot in common. Both of us are sci-fi nerds and we love gaming. However, if we want to do things separately then that’s okay too.”