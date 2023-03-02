Cork branch of ADHD Ireland host popular monthly social at city park

A popular monthly event, called 'Family Saturday Social' is being held at Fitzgerald’s Park again this weekend.

The Family Saturday Social, is organised by the Cork branch of ADHD Ireland.

The event takes place at 11am and has been running monthly since last August with the numbers rising month by month.

Service Development Manager at ADHD Ireland’s Cork branch Martin Finn highlighted the benefits to attend the event.

“It is a great opportunity for children to get to know each other and play while adults share experiences and gain support and information."

“It is not necessary to have a diagnosis to attend. It is estimated that approximately 5% of the population have ADHD. Of that number, most have no idea that they have it and even less have found their way to a diagnosis.”

ADHD Ireland aims to spread the word about the condition by providing education and support to people who suffer with it.

“An informal setting like the family social creates a calm non-judgemental atmosphere where people can come to feel supported and realise that there are people exactly like themselves who are in the same position.

“We want people to know that they are not on their own and that however desperate their situation seems, they should know that there are other people out there in the same boat and that it is okay to ask for help,” Finn added.

Tickets for The Family Saturday Social at Fitzgerald’s Park are available on Eventbrite.