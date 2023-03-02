Removal of eviction ban will see homelessness spike, warns TD

A CORK TD has warned that without an extension of the eviction ban, the State will face a homelessness crisis unlike any seen here before.

The Government’s temporary stay on evictions, which was introduced at the end of October, is due to expire at the end of March.

Despite the ban, homelessness figures nationally have increased for the seventh consecutive month, with 11,754 people living in emergency accommodation at the latest count, including 3,431 children.

Figures for Cork show a record 529 people currently living in emergency accommodation, with 74% of those people having been in such accommodation for more than six months.

Socialist Party TD Mick Barry joined calls made by the Simon Community and other homeless charities for the extension of the ban. The Cork North Central TD predicted that if the Government lifted the ban on evictions there would be a tidal wave of evictions in April, May and June.

“The numbers forced to live in emergency accommodation will rise to levels never seen before in this State,” Mr Barry said.

“In fact, emergency accommodation services will not be able to cope and we will see families with children present to garda stations seeking a place to stay the night.

“The eviction ban must stay in place and emergency action must be taken to tackle the housing crisis including rapid refurbishment of vacant council properties and a push for increased numbers of rapid build quality modular homes,” Mr Barry added.

At the weekend, Mr Barry’s Cork North Central colleague, Sinn Féin’s Thomas Gould TD, described as “deeply concerning” the rise in homelessness figures despite the eviction moratorium.

“The Government have sat on their hands throughout this eviction ban instead of taking the necessary actions to ensure people can leave emergency accommodation,” Mr Gould claimed.

Last week, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he did not believe the ban on evictions could be extended for a short period. He said the Government was looking at this from a legal and policy perspective and was mindful of possible negative impacts of such an extension, warning that such an extension to the ban could affect supply and cause an increase in rents.

When asked by The Echo for a comment, a spokesperson for Mr Martin said: “As the Tánaiste has said, there is no decision yet on the extension of the eviction ban and this will be discussed by members of Government this week.”