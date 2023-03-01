Wed, 01 Mar, 2023 - 17:25

Snake allegedly thrown at woman in her Cork home, court hears

Judge Olann Kelleher responded, “A snake?” And the guard confirmed that it was alleged that a snake was thrown at the young woman.
The alleged incident at around 9 p.m. on February 28 resulted in the defendant being prosecuted for a breach of the safety order.

A snake was thrown on to a woman in her home in Cork, it was alleged during a private hearing of Cork District Court.

The case was held in camera as it involved an alleged breach of the Domestic Violence Act.

Garda John Kerins arrested a 32-year-old man and brought him before the court.

Garda Kerins said, “It is alleged that he threw a snake at the applicant, putting her in fear.” 

There is a safety order in place when the defendant is required not to put her in fear.

Defence solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly, was appointed to represent the accused on free legal aid. “He is out of work due to mental health issue,” Mr Collins-Daly said.

Judge Kelleher adjourned the case for a fortnight at Cork District Court to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions, on the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis.

The charge states that he breached the safety order, putting his partner in fear by acting aggressively, threatening to harm himself and throwing a snake on to her.

