'Red FM ready to embark on a new chapter': Cork radio station under new ownership 

Red FM joins Today FM, Newstalk, 98 FM, SPIN 1038 and SPIN Southwest within Bauer Media Audio’s portfolio in Ireland.

Commercial radio and audio operator Bauer Media Audio has announced that it has completed its acquisition Cork’s Red FM.

“The acquisition of this brilliant regional radio station will further grow our presence in Ireland and builds upon our commitment to providing top quality content and outstanding service to our listeners," Simon Myciunka, CEO of Bauer Media Audio Ireland said.

"As one of the most popular regional radio stations in the country, Cork Red FM’s is a great addition to our portfolio, and we look forward to working alongside the talented Red FM team to continue to deliver an exceptional listening experience.”

The acquisition of Red FM builds upon Bauer Media Audio’s footprint in Ireland, after its entry to the market in 2021. The Cork station joins Today FM, Newstalk, 98 FM, SPIN 1038 and SPIN Southwest within Bauer Media Audio’s portfolio in Ireland.

Bauer Media Audio says its portfolio of stations now reaches more than 1.9 million listeners every week.

“I’d like to thank everyone who have been a part of this journey for their contribution, in particular the staff at the radio station, who have been central to our success over the last 20 years," Diarmuid O’Leary, CEO, Cork’s RedFM, said.
"Red FM is now ready to embark on a new chapter, and I’m sure that as a valued part of Bauer Media Audio, the station will continue to soar to even greater heights.”

